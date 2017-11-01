PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Nov 1

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The head of the Financial Conduct Authority was criticised by MPs yesterday for slowness, complacency and methodological failings in its investigation into the scandal of small companies being deliberately mistreated by Royal Bank of Scotland. bit.ly/2z9SNXc

- Vincent Tchenguiz has ended his long-running 2.2 billion pound ($2.92 billion) court battle against Kaupthing after reaching a confidential settlement with the failed Icelandic bank. bit.ly/2z8DBtq

The Guardian

- The UK's property market will take this week's expected rise in interest rates in its stride, according to ratings agency Moody's, but it warned that the outlook for the buy-to-let market has worsened significantly. bit.ly/2z9TRdE

- The advertising group WPP Plc has lowered its growth forecasts for the third time this year amid shrinking client budgets, but said its UK business was benefiting from Brexit uncertainty. bit.ly/2z8EEd0

The Telegraph

- British fashion house Burberry Group Plc revealed that long-serving creative designer Christopher Bailey, 46, will step down next March from the board but will continue to provide "full support" to Burberry's team, which includes new boss Marco Gobetti, until the end of 2018. bit.ly/2z72w0E

- BP Plc investors sent shares in the oil major to its highest price this year after the supermajor more than doubled its profits in the last three months, driven by a five-year high in earnings for its fuels, petrochemicals and refining businesses. bit.ly/2zamuYx

Sky News

- Learndirect, the former state-owned training provider, has won a last-ditch reprieve from its lenders as it seeks to rebuild its finances in the wake of a controversial report by the education watchdog. bit.ly/2z53Fnz

- Banks will start taking "irreversible" decisions such as moving staff abroad if no Brexit transition deal is agreed by the end of this year, the head of the City watchdog has warned. bit.ly/2z8GDOk

The Independent

- The maximum stake on fixed-odds betting terminals will be reduced from 100 pounds to between 50 pounds and 2 pounds, the Government announced on Tuesday – a move designed to protect vulnerable gamblers. ind.pn/2z1zTjt

- Cabin crew members of the Unite union working for British Airways' mixed fleet unit at Heathrow have accepted a pay deal by a majority of five to one. ind.pn/2z3dCS4 ($1 = 0.7528 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)