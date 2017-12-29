FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 29
图片
December 29, 2017 / 12:59 AM / 更新于 a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Dec 29

3 分钟阅读

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The A380 superjumbo could be running out of runway after reports that Airbus will end production of the world's largest commercial aircraft if it does not receive a new order from Emirates. bit.ly/2DtdXi6

- Thomas Cook Group Plc will launch a bank in Britain next year in a partnership with one of Europe's largest digital lenders and with the aim of slashing the cost of paying for items in foreign currencies. bit.ly/2BQPHG8

The Guardian

- Britain is set to have the worst wage growth of any wealthy nation next year, ranking behind Italy, Greece and Hungary, according to analysis by the TUC. bit.ly/2BQxEjw

- A package of measures to crack down on rogue landlords, including a tougher licensing regime for house shares and a minimum size for bedrooms, has been announced by the UK government. bit.ly/2zIJsm4

The Telegraph

- British companies need "unity, clarity and certainty" from politicians rather than the constantly changing policies of the past year if business is to thrive in 2018, according to the CBI. bit.ly/2pMy9cE

- Small shareholders in the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc have mounted a fresh bid to overhaul the state-backed bank's governance processes to give themselves more of a say in how it is run. bit.ly/2pRFPdJ

Sky News

- The year 2017 has been the greenest ever in how the UK generates its electricity. The UK broke 13 renewable energy records in 2017, including some especially notable ones. bit.ly/2CkUqkC

- London's leading share index rose to 7632.7 during Wednesday trading, advancing from all-time highs achieved last week to extend the market's so-called "Santa rally". bit.ly/2Ccsjqf

The Independent

- The UK's retail industry will flatline at best in 2018 – and many shops should brace for a "fight to survive", a leading think tank for the sector has warned. ind.pn/2ChQykr

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

