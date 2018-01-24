PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 25

Jan 25 (Reuters) - - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Presidents Club, the organisation behind a men-only charity dinner at which waitresses were allegedly groped and propositioned, has said that it will close down. bit.ly/2DJOmW8

The Guardian

- Arsenal has signed a sponsorship deal with the U.S. cryptocurrency CashBet, which will see the Premier League club promote the firm's initial coin offering at the 60,000-seat Emirates stadium. bit.ly/2Gg0iwS

- The chief executive of Countrywide Plc has resigned days after the listed estate agent issued its second profit warning in three months, sending shares to an all-time low. bit.ly/2GfuYP4

The Telegraph

- Trinity Mirror shareholders have warned they are ready to oppose the company's planned takeover of the Express if the company agrees too high a price with the newspaper's owner Richard Desmond. bit.ly/2rB0sM5

- UK courts have backed Petrofac Ltd boss Ayman Asfari in his battle against Italian insider trading allegations by ruling that he was not served notice of the charges leveled against him by the Italian authorities. bit.ly/2FaGTMz

Sky News

- Anthony Thomson, the entrepreneur who set up Atom Bank, Britain's first app-based lender, is to step down as the company finalises a 150 million pounds ($213.54 million) fundraising. bit.ly/2GfgjU2

- Prime Minister Theresa May will use her speech at the World Economic Forum to demand that social media giants crack down on illegal and harmful content or face a backlash from government and investors. bit.ly/2E7yiLv

The Independent

- A potentially important development into Bitcoin's history was reached with the news that Stripe Inc, a company that handles payments for internet businesses, is ending its support. ind.pn/2Fbkwa2