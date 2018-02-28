PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 28

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- Cities in Germany have been given the green light to ban older diesel cars in a court ruling likely to have a far-reaching impact on resale values and the fuel's long-term future. bit.ly/2GOuhM0

- Smaller British development agencies have dismissed 67 aid workers and other staff for sexual misconduct. Figures supplied to the Times by 11 overseas aid charities showed that they had dealt with 120 cases of sexual exploitation or harassment. bit.ly/2GOt6fv

The Guardian

- Comcast Corp is attempting to gatecrash Rupert Murdoch's takeover of Sky Plc, submitting a rival offer to the UK broadcaster's shareholders worth about 22 billion pounds ($30.59 billion). bit.ly/2GPnaD4

The Telegraph

- Britain's demand for gas is set to surge to its highest level in over six years this week as freezing temperatures take hold across the country. bit.ly/2GMXcQM

- The government must share the blame for the bungling of a multi-billion pound nuclear clean-up contract after failing to protect taxpayers from spiralling costs, MPs have said. bit.ly/2GPAG9G

Sky News

- Nearly 6,000 retail sector jobs are hanging in the balance on Tuesday night as the UK arm of Toys R Us and electricals chain Maplin prepare to call in administrators. bit.ly/2GOupeF

- Liam Fox has defended the government's Brexit plans by saying UK's departure from the European Union is "a little bit more complicated than a packet of Walkers". bit.ly/2GP5Oq5

The Independent

- Beer sold across UK's supermarkets and off-licences is almost 188 percent more affordable today than it was three decades ago, supporting calls for greater legislation to relieve pressure on health services, new research has revealed. ind.pn/2GLKcuD ($1 = 0.7192 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)