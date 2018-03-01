PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1

March 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Activist investor Elliott Management increased its position in Sky Plc, a day after the broadcaster found itself at the centre of a takeover battle between Comcast Corp and Twenty-First Century Fox Inc. bit.ly/2F5ktgo

Creditors ranging from landlords to suppliers are nursing potential losses of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.37 billion) after the collapse of Toys R Us and Maplin on Wednesday. bit.ly/2GRXs0E

The Guardian

The editors of the Daily Express and Daily Star have resigned just days after the publisher of the Mirror completed its 200 million pounds takeover of Richard Desmond's national newspapers. bit.ly/2ox8Qsg

The Telegraph

The boss of consumer goods giant Unilever Plc saw his pay package surge by 51 percent to 11.6 million euros ($14.14 million) in 2017 and is in line for a bumper hike in salary and potential bonuses under an overhaul of executive pay. bit.ly/2GS2p9W

Carillion Plc's former chairman Philip Green has been accused by MPs of showing either a "woeful lack of leadership" or having "no grip on reality" as it emerged that he was planning an upbeat financial announcement just five days before the company made 845 million pounds of writedowns last July. bit.ly/2GQWiT7

Sky News

A senior executive at the London-listed oilfield services group Petrofac Ltd is to return to the company temporarily nine months after he was suspended as part of a Serious Fraud Office probe. bit.ly/2FbWI9p

The restaurant chain Prezzo plans to close up to one-third of its 300 outlets across Britain, putting hundreds of jobs at risk as it joins a growing list of high street employers locked in a desperate battle to restructure their finances. bit.ly/2ozoAe8

The Independent

Music streaming service Spotify is going public, revealing its plans in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. ind.pn/2F3aKqK