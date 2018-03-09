PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 9

March 9 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

- The Financial Conduct Authority delayed shutting down a broker at the centre of allegations of money laundering and share ramping despite fears the firm was close to collapse in order to allow the FBI to complete an undercover investigation. bit.ly/2HgrJXq

- Aviva Plc was accused on Thursday of considering "very aggressive action" against thousands of retail investors after it said it may buy back their lucrative bonds without paying a premium. bit.ly/2p0Oebd

The Guardian

- Channel 4 has reached a deal with the government to move hundreds of staff out of London and create a new "national HQ" in another city – but it will not be forced to sell its 100 million pounds ($138.00 million) base in London. bit.ly/2HhZ5F8

- Wagamama, TGI Fridays, Marriott Hotels and Karen Millen are among the companies named and shamed by the government for failing to pay the legal minimum wage. bit.ly/2p0MYVx

The Telegraph

- The European Central Bank has dropped its long-standing pledge to boost stimulus if conditions deteriorate, signalling the triumph of German-led hawks and marking a major turning point in the eurozone's monetary regime. bit.ly/2HkSHx3

- UK would face a better prospect of avoiding U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminium after leaving the European Union, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated Thursday night. bit.ly/2HinM4f

Sky News

- London is "in contention" for the listing of oil giant Aramco, and is an attractive destination, the Saudi Arabian energy minister has told Sky News. bit.ly/2HiS72B

- KFC has returned to its old delivery contractor to supply chicken to restaurants after hundreds of outlets were forced to close last month. bit.ly/2oWR3dk

The Independent

- The European Union has rejected the Chancellor Philip Hammond's bid to include an unprecedented section on financial services in the post-Brexit trade deal, warning that "life will be different" for banks once Britain leaves. ind.pn/2p4Pydl