FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月内
PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 23
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 晚上11点34分 / 1 个月内

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 23

路透新闻部

3 分钟阅读

June 23 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* A state-backed Chinese operator is among the companies shortlisted to run the new HS2 railway, the first bidder for a rail franchise from mainland China. bit.ly/2rXiuYL

* Central banking may have become too political and policymakers too overstretched to manage interest rates properly, a leading Bank of England ratesetter, Kristin Forbes, suggested yesterday. bit.ly/2rWrxcJ

The Guardian

* Britain's vote to leave the EU has squeezed living standards, hit consumer spending and dampened the country's growth prospects, according to an analysis by Guardian of economic news over the year since the referendum shows. bit.ly/2rWSg8R

* The price of British strawberries could rise by more than a third if the UK cannot ensure access to European workers after Brexit, The National Farmers' Union said. bit.ly/2rX92EJ

The Telegraph

* Peter Hambro has lost his bid to stop a major Russian investor from filleting the board of Petropavlovsk, the gold mining company he co-founded more than 20 years ago. bit.ly/2rXhHHv

* Fears of a clampdown on China's swashbuckling corporate empire builders are mounting after authorities in Beijing began gathering financial intelligence on big-spending conglomerates. bit.ly/2rWDwqt

Sky News

* The new chief executive of GlaxoSmithKline, Emma Walmsley, is pursuing a sale of MaxiNutrition, which was bought in 2010 for 162 million pounds ($205.38 million) , according to Sky News. bit.ly/2rWRW9Y

* Malcolm Barr, who works for JP Morgan, one of the world's largest banking institutions, said of the Brexit negotiations: "I'm not convinced that (the UK is) really very well prepared at all, to be perfectly blunt." bit.ly/2rX2VR0

The Independent

* The reckless rise of artificial intelligence is going to be much more disruptive for the London technology scene in the longer run than Britain's departure from the EU, according to musician, will.i.am. ind.pn/2rX1KB1

* McDonald's has launched its long-awaited home delivery trial in the UK after teaming up with Uber's takeaway service across parts of London, Nottingham and Leeds. ind.pn/2rWHRtZ ($1 = 0.7888 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below