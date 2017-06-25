PRESS DIGEST- British Business - June 26

The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

* Talks to conclude a trade deal between the United States and European Union will resume after the German elections in September, America's chief trade negotiator ,Robert Lighthizer, has said. bit.ly/2sRc1vM

* The Serious Fraud Office has launched an investigation into the collapse of an Anglo-Iranian commodities trader linked with Norman Lamont, the government's trade envoy to Iran. bit.ly/2sQYeW9

The Guardian

* British media secretary Karen Bradlewill this week delivers her verdict on whether to greenlight Twenty-First Century Fox's proposed 11.7 billion pounds ($14.90 billion) takeover of Sky Plc, or refer the deal to the competition authorities for further scrutiny. bit.ly/2sQRreY

* Former chief of National Grid, Steve Holliday, said that concerns over the threat posed by cyber-attacks on power stations and electricity grids is "off the scale" in the UK energy sector. bit.ly/2sQTuje

The Telegraph

* The 7 trillion pounds investment community in Britain will learn this week the outcome of an investigation into the sector by Financial Conduct Authority, with many braced for a shake-up over transparency, fees and competition after years of criticism. bit.ly/2sQQOlt

* Heavier investment in Britain's armed forces can strengthen the UK not only militarily, but also economically, according to a new research by PwC. bit.ly/2sRbdap

Sky News

* Anthony Hotson, who already sits on Cenkos Securities board as a non-executive director and chairs its remuneration committee, ‎has been identified as the preferred candidate to succeed the outgoing chief executive of the company, according to Sky News. bit.ly/2s612l1

* The British government has said that Britain will maintain duty-free access to its markets once it has left the European Union for goods from dozens of developing countries. bit.ly/2sQVLLn