2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 19
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月19日 / 凌晨1点02分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 19

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 19 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

UK financial conduct watchdog searches for new leader on.ft.com/2sgpONO

Hammond looks to ease austerity after 'hearing the message' on.ft.com/2sg7qV6

Sainsbury's in talks to buy convenience store operator Nisa on.ft.com/2sgD2dr

Overview

UK Financial Conduct Authority is searching for its next chairman after the agency's inaugural chairman, John Griffith-Jones, confirmed he would step down when his term expires next March.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Sunday that the government had "heard a message last week in the general election" — in which the Labour party made unexpected gains with their manifesto that promised to end tough fiscal policies.

J Sainsbury Plc entered into exclusive discussions to buy Nisa for 130 million pounds ($166.05 million) after the convenience store operator considered buyout offers from multiple bidders.

$1 = 0.7829 pounds Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

