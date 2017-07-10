FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 10
July 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- BA throws support behind new Heathrow runway plan on.ft.com/2twVDlW

- Theresa May prepares to publish flagship Brexit legislation on.ft.com/2twQdYg

- Tesco chairman favourite to be next CBI president on.ft.com/2txiNJf

- HSBC triggers probe of Noble’s palm oil unit on.ft.com/2txbKA1

Overview

- The owner of British Airways, International Airlines Group , has thrown its support behind a new third runway plan for Heathrow airport from the founder of the Arora Hotel Group who claimed he could cut price of the project by up to 7 billion pounds ($9.02 billion).

- The UK government's Repeal bill, which will be published on Thursday, is set to become one of the most constitutionally significant pieces of legislation in Britain’s history, reversing the 1972 European Communities Act that made European law effective in the UK.

- John Allan, Tesco's Chairman, emerged as the frontrunner to be the next president of the CBI. CBI said on Sunday that Allan will become vice-president in October.

- HSBC triggered a probe into the palm oil subsidiary of commodity trader Noble Group. The bank's call for an investigation by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil, the industry standards body, is a first for a leading bank. ($1 = 0.7760 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

