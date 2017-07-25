FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 凌晨12点02分 / 10 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 26

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

New petrol, diesel cars could face UK ban by 2040 on.ft.com/2h1yIeh

Nasdaq to buy London-based regtech company Sybenetix on.ft.com/2h1t3Vw

Metro Bank accelerates capital raising with share placement on.ft.com/2h0Xbkc

Amazon adds 450 tech jobs in London on.ft.com/2h1tgYO

Overview

Michael Gove will herald the end of the internal combustion engine in Britain within a generation as he announces plans to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by 2040.

Nasdaq Inc has agreed to buy a London-based software company that uses artificial intelligence to sniff out rogue traders, as the US group seeks to acquire cutting edge technology under its new chief executive.

Metro Bank Plc has accelerated plans to raise 278 million pounds of equity capital to fuel its growth by launching a share placement on Tuesday night.

Amazon.com Inc will double the size of its research and development team in London by hiring an additional 450 staff as part of a plan to boost its UK workforce to 24,000 this year.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below