FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
深度分析
焦点：中国环境治理带动LNG需求爆棚 槽车送气忙不停
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
中国财经
中国计划放宽外资在券商领域持股与合作的限制--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月7日 / 凌晨12点38分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7

2 分钟阅读

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Disney held talks to buy most of 21st Century Fox. on.ft.com/2Aq3Z0o

* Hostilities loom as Qualcomm set to snub Broadcom's $130 bln. on.ft.com/2Aq4APG

* Aldermore board recommends 1.1 bln pounds FirstRand deal. on.ft.com/2Ap47gs

Overview

* Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox has held talks to sell most of its film and television assets to Walt Disney Co, which would gain new programming and expand its international reach, according to people briefed on the talks.

* Chip maker Broadcom Ltd made an unsolicited $103 billion bid for Qualcomm Inc Monday, setting the stage for a takeover battle that could reshape the industry at the heart of mobile phone hardware.

* South African lender FirstRand has agreed a 1.1 billion pound takeover of British banking newcomer Aldermore Group, seeking to grow its revenue beyond its home continent. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below