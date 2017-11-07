PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 7

Nov 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Disney held talks to buy most of 21st Century Fox. on.ft.com/2Aq3Z0o

* Hostilities loom as Qualcomm set to snub Broadcom's $130 bln. on.ft.com/2Aq4APG

* Aldermore board recommends 1.1 bln pounds FirstRand deal. on.ft.com/2Ap47gs

Overview

* Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox has held talks to sell most of its film and television assets to Walt Disney Co, which would gain new programming and expand its international reach, according to people briefed on the talks.

* Chip maker Broadcom Ltd made an unsolicited $103 billion bid for Qualcomm Inc Monday, setting the stage for a takeover battle that could reshape the industry at the heart of mobile phone hardware.

* South African lender FirstRand has agreed a 1.1 billion pound takeover of British banking newcomer Aldermore Group, seeking to grow its revenue beyond its home continent. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)