PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 8

Nov 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Sky threatens to close Sky News if Fox deal blocked. on.ft.com/2j9naqX

* Google owner tests first driverless car on city streets. on.ft.com/2j9nQN1

* Bill Ackman suffers setback with rebuff from ADP investors. on.ft.com/2jbwCdh

Overview

* British broadcaster Sky Plc has said that it could shut down Sky News if its ownership of the channel proves to be an obstruction to the proposed 11.7-billion-pound ($15.41 billion) takeover of the European pay-television operator by Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox.

* Alphabet Inc’s Waymo will launch a ride-hailing service with no human behind the steering wheel and has been testing the fully self-driving cars on public roads in Arizona, Chief Executive John Krafcik said on Tuesday.

* William Ackman lost the bid for three board seats on Automatic Data Processing Inc on Tuesday, the latest in a string of public defeats for Ackman, who raised $500 million from investors to take a stake in ADP. ($1 = 0.7592 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)