FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10
频道
专题
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
特朗普亚洲行
焦点：特朗普抵达越南出席APEC会议 将提出亚太地区新愿景
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
中国财经
阿里巴巴“双11”启动三分钟即破百亿元 较去年同期缩短一半
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
深度分析
焦点：中国新股发行审核从严将常态化 再融资料相应获得更多倾斜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月10日 / 凌晨12点48分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 10

2 分钟阅读

Nov 10 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* UK set to agree $2 bln loan guarantee for Saudi Aramco. on.ft.com/2jhQcVC

* Keep Northern Ireland in customs union, says EU. on.ft.com/2jdDeIl

* Theresa May ready to increase 20 bln stg Brexit divorce offer. on.ft.com/2jeKnYG

Overview

* Britain will provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE so it can buy British goods and services more easily, but denied it was part of efforts to persuade the energy giant to list its shares in London.

* The European Union is asking Britain to accept that Northern Ireland may need to remain in the European customs union after Brexit, according to an update of the negotiations seen by the Financial Times.

* British Prime Minister Theresa May is ready to increase Britain’s offer to the European Union over the Brexit divorce bill. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below