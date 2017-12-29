FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29
频道
专题
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
半岛局势
特朗普称对中国放任石油进入朝鲜表示非常失望
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
深度分析
焦点：2017年并购活动保持强劲 市场繁荣壮胆CEO四处巡猎
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
中国财经
调查：中国基金经理未来三个月股票持仓建议配比创15个月新低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 29, 2017 / 12:44 AM / a day ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 29

2 分钟阅读

Dec 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SMEs locked out of state contracts, says Labour on.ft.com/2ChrnRn

RBS shareholders revive call to set up committee on.ft.com/2pQUbv5

NHS considers expanding use of 'drunk tanks' in England on.ft.com/2DtfTXU

Overview

The UK government’s overall spending in to SMEs directly and indirectly fell to 24 percent in 2015-16 from 27 percent in 2014-15, according to the latest Cabinet Office figures.

ShareSoc and the UK Shareholders’ Association (UKSA) have called on Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc to submit a resolution at its annual meeting on setting up a new shareholder committee to “improve the corporate governance and shareholder engagement.”

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) is considering using more “drunk tanks” in England to keep people away from emergency departments during the holiday season and prevent the taxpayer-funded system from turning into a “National Hangover Service”. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below