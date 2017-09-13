FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月13日 / 晚上11点18分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 14

2 分钟阅读

Sept 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- U.S. orders agencies to stop using Kaspersky cyber software

- South African opposition sets sights on McKinsey

- Facebook acts to protect brands with new ad placement rules

- Toshiba to speed up talks with Bain-led group on $20bn chip sale

Overview

- The Trump administration on Wednesday told U.S. government agencies to remove Kaspersky Lab products from their networks, saying it was concerned about the ties between certain Kaspersky officials and Russian intelligence. on.ft.com/2vUeIxv

- South Africa's main opposition party has taken aim at Global consultancy McKinsey for its involvement in the scandal surrounding the Gupta business family that has caused the collapse of Bell Pottinger's British arm. on.ft.com/2vUacyP

- Facebook has tightened its rules on who can make money from advertising on its network, after brands withdrew their ads from Youtube for being placed before explicit or controversial content. on.ft.com/2vUasOj

- Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it has agreed to focus on selling its prized chips unit to a group led by Bain Capital, although it is not ruling out a deal with other bidders. on.ft.com/2vUaDcr (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below