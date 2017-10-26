FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26
2017年10月26日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 26

2 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Government insists vote on final deal will come before Brexit on.ft.com/2yQfCiI

Lloyds not 'compelled' by government to acquire HBOS on.ft.com/2ySeYRV

Life assurers rake in billions from pension transfers on.ft.com/2yRe3Rr

Overview

The UK government on Wednesday said it expected MPs to have the opportunity to vote on a final Brexit deal before UK leaves the bloc after Brexit secretary David Davis caused a stir by suggesting that may not be the case.

The former finance director of Lloyds Banking Group Plc denied on Wednesday that the bank had been compelled to rescue British rival HBOS during the financial crisis nine years ago.

Britain’s biggest life assurers have gained billions of pounds of new business as a result of contentious pensions reforms, with tens of thousands of people swapping their guaranteed retirement income for a lump sum, according to consultants Mercer. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

