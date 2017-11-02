FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 2
2017年11月2日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 2

2 分钟阅读

Nov 2 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Michael Fallon quits in Westminster sexual misconduct storm. on.ft.com/2z6CZCK

* HSBC accused of 'possible criminal complicity' in Gupta scandal. on.ft.com/2z5Yun7

* Trump set to name Powell as Fed chair nominee. on.ft.com/2z8lKBb

Overview

* British defence minister Michael Fallon quit on Wednesday, saying his conduct had fallen below the high standards demanded of his position, the first resignation in a sexual harassment scandal in parliament.

* British lawmaker Peter Hain said on Wednesday he has asked finance minister Philip Hammond to refer an unidentified UK bank to regulators for an investigation into possible involvement in alleged money laundering involving South Africa’s Gupta family.

* U.S. President Donald Trump plans to nominate current Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the U.S. central bank, according to two White House officials. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

