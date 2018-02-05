PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 5

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BoE deputy warns against 'bonfire of the regulations' after Brexit on.ft.com/2E1MrwK

China's ecommerce giant JD.com to take on Amazon in Europe on.ft.com/2nI8Gx0

British Airways owner calls for break-up of Heathrow monopoly on.ft.com/2E1lc5B

Overview

The UK’s top banking supervisor has warned against a “bonfire of the regulations” after Brexit, despite Eurosceptics calling for a more competitive regime when Britain leaves the EU.

China’s ecommerce giant JD.com Inc plans to challenge Amazon.com Inc in Europe as early as 2019, aiming to be ubiquitous across the continent within “a few years”, says the company’s chief.

The chief executive of International Airlines Group , which owns British Airways, Heathrow’s biggest single customer, has stepped up its stinging attack on high cost of expansion at the airport, calling for the break-up of Heathrow’s monopoly as a way to cut costs. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)