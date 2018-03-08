PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 8

March 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Carillion investors vent frustration over auditing on.ft.com/2oZFNNd

* Councils need urgent long-term funding plan, says watchdog on.ft.com/2oXwY6M

* Nerve agent was used to poison former Russian spy on.ft.com/2oYrs3D

* Philip Hammond warns EU will hurt itself if it punishes the City on.ft.com/2oZDOZl

Overview

- UK construction contractor Carillion Plc’s investors vented their frustration with the company’s auditor KPMG during a grilling by MPs on parliament’s business and pensions scrutiny committees.

- The UK’s National Audit Office estimated that Whitehall funding for local councils in English was slashed by 49 percent in real terms between 2010-11 and 2017-18.

- British counter-terrorism police said on Wednesday that former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal ands his daughter were poisoned with a nerve agent.

- British Chancellor Philip Hammond warned that if the European Union restricts the City of London’s access to its financial markets after Britain leaves the EU, it will penalise all European companies and consumers and not only British ones.