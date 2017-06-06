FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月6日 / 凌晨12点08分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Domino’s Pizza aims for extra slice of IPO market on.ft.com/2ruQHNv

- Channel 4 appoints Alex Mahon as chief executive on.ft.com/2ruQSsa

- Uber hires Harvard Business School professor to overhaul culture on.ft.com/2ruGMYs

- J Crew’s long-time chief executive to step down on.ft.com/2ruWyCH

Overview

- DP Eurasia will join the London Stock Exchange next month. The company controls the Domino’s Pizza franchises in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

- Channel 4 appointed Alex Mahon as its chief executive. Mahon, joining from the special effects business Foundry, is Channel 4's first female chief executive.

- Uber Technologies Inc hired Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, to help transform the car-hailing company before it publishes an internal investigation into its workplace culture. Frei has been advising Uber’s leadership team for several months as it went through the crisis.

- J Crew’s long-time Chief Executive Officer Mickey Drexler is stepping down and will be succeeded by James Brett, former president of retail store West Elm. Brett will take over as chief executive in July and also join J Crew’s board of directors.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below