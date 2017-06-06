PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 6

June 6 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

- Domino’s Pizza aims for extra slice of IPO market on.ft.com/2ruQHNv

- Channel 4 appoints Alex Mahon as chief executive on.ft.com/2ruQSsa

- Uber hires Harvard Business School professor to overhaul culture on.ft.com/2ruGMYs

- J Crew’s long-time chief executive to step down on.ft.com/2ruWyCH

- DP Eurasia will join the London Stock Exchange next month. The company controls the Domino’s Pizza franchises in Turkey, Russia, Azerbaijan and Georgia.

- Channel 4 appointed Alex Mahon as its chief executive. Mahon, joining from the special effects business Foundry, is Channel 4's first female chief executive.

- Uber Technologies Inc hired Frances Frei, a Harvard Business School professor, to help transform the car-hailing company before it publishes an internal investigation into its workplace culture. Frei has been advising Uber’s leadership team for several months as it went through the crisis.

- J Crew’s long-time Chief Executive Officer Mickey Drexler is stepping down and will be succeeded by James Brett, former president of retail store West Elm. Brett will take over as chief executive in July and also join J Crew’s board of directors.