FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 7
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月7日 / 凌晨12点02分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 7

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Vivendi firms up offer for Groupe Bolloré’s Havas stake on.ft.com/2rzbIXt

* Burberry slips on worries over sales momentum on.ft.com/2ryY1YJ

* New funding values Pinterest at $12.3 bln on.ft.com/2ryMA2R

* Uber fires more than 20 employees after harassment probe on.ft.com/2ryRTj5

Overview

- Vivendi SA inked a purchase agreement with Groupe Bolloré for its 60 percent stake in Havas SA at 9.25 euros a share. Vivendi intends to make an offer for the remaining stake in Havas, once the deal is finalised.

- Burberry Group Plc had its sharpest sales fall in six weeks. Cost savings are protecting Burberry’s short-term earnings but “luxury stocks work on sales momentum, not cost containment”, argued HSBC, which downgraded the stock to “reduce.”

- Pinterest enhanced its valuation more than 10 percent to $12.3 billion in a new funding round. It closed $150 million of funding from existing investors who include Silicon Valley venture capitalists Andreessen Horowitz and SV Angel, and Wall Street investors Goldman Sachs and Wellington Management.

- Uber Technologies Inc fired more than 20 employees after an investigation into sexual harassment claims.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below