FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月12日 / 凌晨12点34分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BP joins oil rush to use AI with funding for California start-up on.ft.com/2rkUQ3q

Business calls for softer Brexit in aftermath of election on.ft.com/2rl3Y7Y

Michael Gove rises from ashes to join May government on.ft.com/2rkTaaa

Foreign money laundering inquiries to UK leap 12 pct on.ft.com/2rlwdUc

Overview

BP Plc has invested in artificial intelligence technology start-up Beyond Limits as it joins growing interest among oil and gas companies in the use of big data to help find new resources.

British business has regained its voice to call for a softer approach to Brexit, after Theresa May failed to demonstrate there is public support for her vision of a hard Brexit in the election.

Brexit campaigner Michael Gove was appointed as the minister for environment, food and rural affairs by Theresa May on Sunday, in a remarkable recovery for a politician who seemed to have systematically burnt bridges with many of his colleagues over a number of years.

Inquiries from overseas authorities investigating the trail of dirty cash flowing to UK have risen to a record level, according to Home Office data released through a Freedom of Information request. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below