FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月13日 / 凌晨12点10分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 13

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 13 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

No time to waste in Brexit talks, Michel Barnier warns UK on.ft.com/2roZJIv

Ocado looks to raise 350 mln stg for expansion through bond sale on.ft.com/2roV2hO

Complaints against UK payday lenders triple on.ft.com/2roWoJN

British businesses move to exploit opening for softer Brexit on.ft.com/2rp4y4H

Overview

Brussels chief negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain to stop wasting time and start Brexit talks "very quickly" or risk crashing out of the European Union in March 2019 without a deal on future relations.

British online grocer Ocado Group Plc plans to raise 350 million pounds ($443.17 million) from issuing bonds and making changes to its credit arrangements to fund expansion of its facilities and develop its automated warehousing technology.

Complaints against payday lenders tripled in the past year as more people fell into debt, the Financial Ombudsman Service said In its annual report.

British business groups, including the CBI, the Institute of Directors, the EEF and Federation of Small Businesses are working together as well as with Greg Clark, the business secretary, with the aim of putting forward a unified list of demands as they spy an opportunity to change UK's Brexit negotiating stance. ($1 = 0.7898 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below