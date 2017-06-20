FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年6月20日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

More British parts being used in UK cars, says report on.ft.com/2sk5SJW

BlackRock invests in UK robo advice provider on.ft.com/2sjU5uX

CVC buys UK IT training provider QA for 700 mln stg on.ft.com/2sk3uCV

Buyout consortium wins investor support for Shawbrook takeover on.ft.com/2sk76Vp

Overview

The proportion of car components made in UK and used in vehicles assembled in Britain has increased steadily, from 36 percent in 2011 to 41 percent in 2015, and is now at an estimated 44 percent in 2017, according to a new report by the Automotive Council.

BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, is to acquire a stake in Anglo-German digital investment manager Scalable Capital, extending its drive into the rapidly growing market for "robo-advice".

Private equity group CVC Capital Partners agreed to buy a controlling stake in UK IT training company QA for 700 million pounds ($890.96 million).

Marlin Bidco, a buyout vehicle formed by BC Partners and Pollen Street Partners, received enough shareholder support on Monday to buy British challenger bank Shawbrook Group Plc . ($1 = 0.7857 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

