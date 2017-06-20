FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 晚上11点56分 / 2 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 21

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

June 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Time runs out for Tory-DUP deal ahead of Queen's Speech on.ft.com/2so61fk

East European immigration to UK hits decade low on.ft.com/2socqHp

Phillip Hammond insists he will stick with austerity on.ft.com/2so2sGb

Barclays and former executives charged with crisis-era fraud on.ft.com/2snSrIL

Empty stores rise as retailers focus on prime sites on.ft.com/2snTkkS

Overview

British Prime Minister Theresa May will begin the delicate task of running a minority government on Wednesday, after talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist party failed to produce a deal in time.

The number of eastern Europeans applying to work in Britain has fallen to its lowest level in over a decade, researchers at the Oxford Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford have found.

Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Tuesday he is not preparing a tax and spending spree and will stick to his target of balancing the government's books by 2025, even as he admitted voters in June's general election were "weary after seven years of hard slog" after the financial crisis.

Barclays Plc and four former top executives, including former CEO John Varley, were charged by UK authorities on Tuesday with fraud related to the emergency cash injections that saved the bank from a government bailout at the height of the 2008 financial crisis.

UK retailers are becoming concentrated in fewer, "prime" locations as online shopping depletes demand for premises and the number of empty shops rises, according to a study by estate agency Colliers. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below