FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月2日 / 晚上11点02分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 3

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Iran to sign $4.8 billion gas deal with Total

(on.ft.com/2swf53A)

Former Barclays bosses head to court over fraud charges

(on.ft.com/2sgBq0U)

Brazilian ethanol producer sees boost from plant waste

(on.ft.com/2tBhKZb)

UK begins to row back from fisheries convention

(on.ft.com/2tBgxRw)

Overview

Iran plans to sign a new contract to develop its giant South Pars gas field with France's Total SA and China's CNPC on Monday, an Iranian oil ministry official said on Sunday.

Former Barclays Plc Chief Executive John Varley, along with his three former colleagues at the bank, will appear at Westminster magistrates court on Monday to officially face charges brought by the Serious Fraud Office.

Brazil's largest producer of sugarcane ethanol Raízen Energia SA is planning to increase production by more than fivefold at a new "second-generation" biofuel plant within two years, in a move that will increase the productivity of one of the country's most important industries.

Britain will begin the withdrawal from a convention that allows European vessels to fish in its territorial waters on Monday, in a move to control EU fishing in its waters after Brexit.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below