FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天内
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月16日 / 晚上11点48分 / 19 天内

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 17

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 17 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Hammond seeks Brexit transition as cushion for the economy on.ft.com/2tv5J3A

Barry Callebaut signals global chocolate revival on.ft.com/2tvuhcR

Carolyn McCall set to become new chief executive of ITV on.ft.com/2tv8wK2

Overview

Philip Hammond has called for a Brexit transition deal that would give business a cushion of a "couple of years" after the UK leaves the EU as he accused hardliner cabinet members of trying to undermine him.

Barry Callebaut AG Chief Executive Antoine de Saint-Affrique said sales had accelerated in recent months and would return to a "normal rhythm" of growth as global chocolate sales are poised for a revival amid industry innovation and tumbling cocoa bean prices spur growth.

easyJet plc Chief Executive Carolyn McCall is set to be appointed head of ITV plc as early as Monday, as the UK's biggest commercial broadcaster ends its search for a successor to Adam Crozier. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below