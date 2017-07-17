FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
19 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月17日 / 晚上11点55分 / 19 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 18

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

BNP Paribas bill for forex breaches rises to $600 mln on.ft.com/2u3nNVS

Bringing Carolyn McCall on board could cost ITV 2.5 mln stg on.ft.com/2u3jf29

EU accuses Teva Pharmaceutical of anti-competitive behaviour on.ft.com/2u3m8jg

Carillion hires EY to assist with a review of finances on.ft.com/2u3Dz3h

Overview

The fallout from investigations into foreign exchange price fixing deepened on Monday when US authorities hit BNP Paribas SA with a new fine and former traders at three other banks appeared in court over an alleged conspiracy.

ITV PLC's appointment of Carolyn McCall as its chief executive could cost the UK broadcaster up to 2.5 million pounds after it agreed to fully compensate the easyJet Plc boss for the loss of long-term share options and bonus payments.

The European Commission has accused Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd of anti-competitive behaviour over an agreement it made with US-based rival Cephalon.

Carillion Plc has hired professional services firm EY to assist with a review of its finances, as the UK construction and support services group turns to more outside advisers in a bid to repair its balance sheet. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below