FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
12 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 凌晨12点17分 / 12 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 24

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Telecom Italia chief said to be seeking 30 million euro exit payout on.ft.com/2gVrwk4

Blackstone seals 600 mln stg deal to buy Clarion Events on.ft.com/2eFU00d

Acacia Mining pressed over deaths in Tanzania on.ft.com/2gVrIji

EU collusion probe threatens German carmakers' 'credibility' on.ft.com/2gVC9Dh

Overview

Flavio Cattaneo, chief executive of Telecom Italia SpA , is thought to be seeking an exit payout of about 30 million euros amid reports of a clash with majority shareholder Vivendi SA, as he becomes the second head to leave the company in less than two years.

British advisory boutique DuCanon has arranged its first deal by helping to seal the 600 million pound buyout of an exhibitions organiser Clarion Events by Blackstone Group Lp .

Acacia Mining Plc, which is in the midst of a multibillion-dollar dispute with the Tanzanian government over tax and royalties, is facing renewed pressure to address long-running alleged human rights violations at one of its mines in the east African country.

A new EU competition investigation into Germany's top carmakers threatens the credibility of the entire industry, a German minister has warned, after Brussels confirmed it was probing suspected collusion on technology. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below