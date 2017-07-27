FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 28

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Former Deutsche Bank bosses agree to waive 38 mln stg in back pay on.ft.com/2eSdkrb

Branson gives up control of Virgin Atlantic in alliance rejig on.ft.com/2eSMaki

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct raises stake in French Connection on.ft.com/2eRUeln

Pemex on a rare profit streak after second quarter on.ft.com/2eRXwoF

Overview

Deutsche Bank AG has finally managed to recoup 38.4 million euros of deferred bonuses from its pre-crisis management, offering a sliver of good news on a day when the lender's shares fell 6.5 percent on disappointing earnings.

Richard Branson is giving up control of Virgin Atlantic, the airline he founded in 1984, as part of a wide-ranging shake-up of the industry that will see Air France KLM SA, Delta Air Lines Inc and China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd deepen their alliances.

Mike Ashley's Sports Direct International Plc has increased its stake in the loss-making retailer French Connection Group Plc to 27 percent, just below the point at which it would be required to make a takeover offer.

Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex posted a $1.8 billion profit for the second quarter, its third straight quarter in the black. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

