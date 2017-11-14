FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14
2017年11月14日 / 凌晨1点10分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 14

2 分钟阅读

Nov 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Google faces local antitrust investigation in U.S. (on.ft.com/2jmT5UZ)

- Mick Davis leads contenders to become next Rio Tinto chairman. (on.ft.com/2hxiA5i)

- GE boss unveils dividend cut and $20 billion asset sales. (on.ft.com/2hvw1mi)

Overview

- Missouri’s attorney general said Monday his office would investigate whether Alphabet Inc’s Google violated the state’s consumer protection and antitrust laws.

- Mick Davis, the former head of Xstrata, has emerged as a frontrunner to become the next chairman of Anglo Australian miner Rio Tinto Plc. Davis has held talks with Rio, according to people familiar with the matter.

- General Electric Co is cutting its dividend and will divest two of its longest-held divisions, including the remainder of the lighting business created by Thomas Edison, as a part an effort by its new chief executive John Flannery to revive the storied conglomerate. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

