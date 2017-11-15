FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15
频道
专题
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
路透精英汇
美债收益率曲线趋平 但经济陷入衰退可能性不大
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
时事要闻
李克强称地区和平稳定是东亚合作基础 坚持朝鲜半岛无核化
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
中国财经
腾讯控股第三季净利升69%胜预期 受益网络游戏收入增
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月15日 / 凌晨1点06分 / 更新于 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 15

2 分钟阅读

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

- Brexit secretary David Davis promises City of London special post-Brexit travel regime. (on.ft.com/2hB1vI1)

- Labour flags concerns about $2 billion Saudi Aramco loan guarantee. (on.ft.com/2hAwljU)

- HSBC agrees to pay 300 million euros ($353.61 million) to settle probe into tax evasion. (on.ft.com/2hA76OH)

Overview

- Brexit Secretary David Davis, seeking to reassure the City of London, promised bankers and other professionals a special post-Brexit travel regime to allow them to move freely across Europe.

- Britain’s Labour party has raised concerns about the British government’s plan to provide $2 billion in credit guarantees to Saudi Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE, as it weighs a London flotation.

- HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed to pay 300 million euros to settle a long-running investigation into tax evasion by French citizens via its private bank in Switzerland, the lender said on Tuesday.

$1 = 0.8484 euros Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below