PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
焦点：特朗普宣布朝鲜为支持恐怖主义国家 并将扩大制裁
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
美联储主席叶伦将在鲍威尔宣誓就任下任FED主席后辞去理事职务
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
瑞信增聘10位证券分析师 以加强和扩大中国股票研究能力
2017年11月20日 / 凌晨12点59分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 20

2 分钟阅读

Nov 20 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MPs propose law to crackdown on 'gig economy' loopholes on.ft.com/2j8mz56

Greece probes central bank head over alleged leak on.ft.com/2j7oFCh

WeWork targets Brexit-wary banks with City office space on.ft.com/2j73PTJ

Banks prepare to settle with Brussels over forex cartel probe on.ft.com/2j6HvJS

Overview

MPs will present draft legislation on Monday intended to end exploitation and close employment loopholes in the underbelly of Britain’s labour market.

Greece’s central bank governor is under investigation by an anti-corruption prosecutor over the alleged leaking of an auditor’s report on Piraeus Bank SA, a troubled Greek lender accused of violating capital controls imposed at the height of the country’s financial crisis.

Co-working start-up WeWork is ramping up efforts to sell office space to global banks as the uncertainties of Brexit weigh on institutions’ property plans.

Eight of the world’s largest banks are set to discuss financial settlements with the European Commission, drawing a line under a four-year probe into allegations they formed a cartel to rig the global foreign exchange market. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Mary Milliken)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
