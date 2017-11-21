FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 21
频道
专题
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
半岛局势
美国宣布对13家中朝企业和个人实施制裁
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
中国财经
中国政府紧急叫停网络小额贷款牌照发放 中资金融股美国ADR重挫
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
时事要闻
津巴布韦总统穆加贝宣布辞职
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月21日 / 凌晨1点01分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 21

2 分钟阅读

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Amanda Staveley in 300 mln stg pitch for Newcastle United on.ft.com/2zXpc1F

Uber to buy 24,000 Volvo cars for driverless fleet on.ft.com/2zZjaNY

Goldman Sachs confirms Frankfurt and Paris hubs after Brexit on.ft.com/2zYlogO

Overview

Financier Amanda Staveley has made a formal offer of up to 300 mln pounds for Newcastle United, in a move that values the Premier League football club below the sum sought by Mike Ashley, its entrepreneur owner.

Uber Technologies Inc has entered an agreement to buy thousands of cars from Volvo AB to prepare a fleet of fully driverless on-demand vehicles, in a significant acceleration of the ride-hailing company’s ambitions in the area.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc chief executive confirmed the U.S. investment bank will have hubs in both Frankfurt and Paris after Brexit as it prepares to shift jobs out of the UK. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below