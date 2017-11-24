FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 24
频道
专题
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
半岛局势
韩国真航空预计中国赴韩游需求将从1月起反弹
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
中国财经
中国股市“见顶”为时尚早 A股明年入摩可看高一线--安联
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
深度分析
焦点：美国感恩节线上销售激增 实体店表现好于前两年
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月24日 / 凌晨12点57分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 24

2 分钟阅读

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

HSBC's co-head of global banking to depart after only 18 months on.ft.com/2jhZn4y

Mitsubishi Materials admits to product data falsification on.ft.com/2ji5PIK

Mitchells & Butlers cancels dividend blaming UK uncertainty on.ft.com/2jjFVnR

Overview

Matthew Westerman, co-head of HSBC Holdings Plc’s global banking division, is stepping down by the end of the month, only 18 months after he was hired to lead a significant push in growth.

Mitsubishi Materials Corp has admitted its subsidiaries falsified data about products used in crucial parts of aircraft and cars, dragging another of Japan’s largest manufacturers into the data falsification scandal at Kobe Steel Ltd.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc blamed economic and political uncertainty in the UK for its decision to cancel its next dividend. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below