PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27
2017年11月27日 / 凌晨1点54分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27

2 分钟阅读

Nov 27 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Big pharma to unveil 1 bln stg boost for May's post-Brexit vision on.ft.com/2jq88cH

Meredith and Koch brothers buy Time Inc in $2.8 bln deal on.ft.com/2joYjvR

ChemChina's chief dealmaker joins Beijing fund on.ft.com/2jqeMjo

Overview

Theresa May’s vision of a vibrant post-Brexit economy will receive a much-needed boost today when two large pharmaceutical companies unveil more than £1bn of investment in research hubs creating up to 1,750 high-skilled

Time Inc has been sold to rival media group Meredith Corp in a deal valued at $2.8bn and backed by the Koch brothers, giving the conservative billionaires a stake in one of America’s best-known publishers.

Robert Lu who orchestrated ChemChina’s $44 billion acquisition of Swiss agrochemical giant Syngenta AG has left the state-owned chemicals group to join a government-controlled investment fund in Beijing.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

