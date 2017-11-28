FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28
2017年11月28日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 28

2 分钟阅读

Nov 28 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* EasyJet reveals 45 pct gender pay gap on.ft.com/2zv1w3z

* British Airways owner IAG buys Gatwick slots from collapsed Monarch on.ft.com/2zxyXTn

* Unilever to delay picking UK or Netherlands for sole base on.ft.com/2zxzRzf

* David Davis heading for row over Brexit sectoral papers on.ft.com/2zxA85f

Overview

- easyJet Plc, whose outgoing chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall will take over at ITV in January, reported that there was a 45.5 per cent median pay gap between its male and female employees.

- British Airways parent International Consolidated Airlines is buying 20 take-off and landing slots from collapsed carrier Monarch Airlines.

- The board of Unilever board delaying a decision on whether to choose the UK or the Netherlands for its headquarters. Unilever was likely to abandon its dual structure in favour of a single legal corporation.

- UK Brexit secretary David Davis is facing criticism from MPs over claims that his department redacted key information from Brexit “analysis papers” that were handed over to parliament on Monday.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

