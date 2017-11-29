FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 29
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
2017年11月29日 / 凌晨1点02分 / 2 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 29

2 分钟阅读

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Nomura to inject nearly $900 mln into new business for restructuring on.ft.com/2hXHZSp

Bank of England chief pushes back on call to resolve LSE row on.ft.com/2j24Op7

HNA to seek Swiss public listing for Gategroup on.ft.com/2AdU0xQ

Overview

Nomura Holdings Inc will inject 100 billion yen ($895.6 million) into a new business the financial services provider says will provide funding for corporate restructuring and management buyouts.

Bank of England governor Mark Carney has pushed back on a call to intervene in a governance crisis at the London Stock Exchange Group, where an activist investor is trying to force out the chairman and extend the contract of its chief executive.

Switzerland’s Gategroup Holding AG announced it was exploring a public offering of its shares just days after the country’s takeover watchdog censured its Chinese owner HNA Group for providing “untrue or incomplete” information when it acquired the company. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

