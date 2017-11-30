FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 30
2017年11月30日 / 凌晨1点03分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 30

2 分钟阅读

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rolet quits as London Stock Exchange chief after power struggle on.ft.com/2j2sSrT

Uber losses mount amid tough global competition on.ft.com/2j1etMs

Australia to launch inquiry into banking and financial services sector on.ft.com/2j43stR

Overview

Xavier Rolet has stepped down as chief executive of the London Stock Exchange Group Plc, bowing to growing board pressure to resolve a governance crisis at the top of one of the City’s most high-profile institutions

Mounting litigation costs and tough global competition have pushed up losses at Uber Technologies Inc even as the ride-hailing company disclosed the formal launch of a SoftBank Group Corp led deal to invest between $7 billion and $10 billion.

The government of Australia announced a public inquiry into its banks and financial system, caving to political pressure from lawmakers as the country’s four biggest lenders relented from a lobbying campaign against the idea and requested an inquiry into themselves. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

