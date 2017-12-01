FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1
2017年12月1日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec. 1

2 分钟阅读

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

General Motors aims to run fleets of self-driving taxis by 2019 on.ft.com/2Bo6Ypu

Royal Bank of Scotland shuts 'bad bank' that took 50 bln pound hit. on.ft.com/2Bq2nmY

UBS chief blasts regulators' drive to curb bankers pay on.ft.com/2BoRBNz

Overview

General Motors Co aims to launch a public ride-sharing service across several cities that uses fully self-driving cars by 2019, potentially becoming the first traditional carmaker to deploy autonomous technology at scale in the real world.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has closed the “bad bank” it created to handle a vast pile of toxic assets after the financial crisis nine years ago, having racked up cumulative losses of more than 50 billion pounds from the unit.

The head of UBS Group AG has lashed out against regulators’ efforts to rein in bankers’ pay, arguing that the push is fuelled by envy among less well paid officials and risked stoking the populist backlash against capitalism. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

