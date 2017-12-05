FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 5
2017年12月5日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 5

2 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Pendragon quits U.S. and sells UK new car forecourts on.ft.com/2BxvOUg

* U.S. court to let Trump travel ban take effect amid legal challenges on.ft.com/2BxzVPY

* UK executives' bonus shares face five-year lock-in period on.ft.com/2Bz1pVu

* Facebook launches messaging app for kids as young as six on.ft.com/2BAWgMB

Overview

- Britain’s biggest car dealerships Pendragon will sell its entire U.S. operation and offload several UK new car forecourts as it shifts focus to used cars.

- A controversial ban imposed by the Trump administration has been allowed by the U.S. Supreme Court.

- UK-listed companies’ executives would be required to hold on to bonuses paid as shares for at least five years under revisions to Britain’s corporate governance code aimed at restoring public trust in business.

- Facebook launched Facebook Messenger for kids designed with controls that allow parents to decide who their children can connect with online. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

