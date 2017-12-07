FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 7
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜称美国的威胁使战争不可避免 中国敦促各方保持冷静
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
时事要闻
哈马斯号召巴勒斯坦人起义 反对特朗普的耶路撒冷计划
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
中国财经
独家：滴滴出行明年将进军墨西哥--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月7日 / 凌晨1点31分 / 1 天前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 7

2 分钟阅读

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Italy dishes up 60 mln euro fine to Unilever over ice-cream market abuse on.ft.com/2BPEI0i

* Bitcoin powers past $13,000 on.ft.com/2BNfUpA

* Mifid II impact on investment banking 'exaggerated' on.ft.com/2BOR88J

* ASX to use blockchain for equity transaction settlement on.ft.com/2BOgeEp

Overview

- Italy’s competition authority slapped a 60 million euro fine on Unilever, for abusing its dominant position in the market for packaged ice-cream through the Algida brand.

- Crypto-currency Bitcoin crossed the $13,000-mark for the first time. Bitcoin started the year 2017 at around $1,000 and has shot higher since, luring in investors with its soaring valuation.

- A new study by specialist research group Coalition found that the much-hyped EU Mifid II investor protections coming into force on Jan. 3 will erode less than 3 per cent of investment banks’ annual revenue from Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

- Australian Securities Exchange said it plans to use blockchain technology to manage the clearing and settlement of equity transactions. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom Editing by Sandra Maler)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below