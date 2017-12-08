FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8
频道
专题
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
半岛局势
朝鲜半岛前景不容乐观 但动武的选择绝不可接受--中国外长
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美国政策面利好助美元 比特币疯涨引人忧
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
深度分析
焦点：英国与欧盟就退欧关键问题达成一致 谈判有望进入下一阶段
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 8, 2017 / 12:23 AM / in 2 days

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 8

2 分钟阅读

Dec 8 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BuzzFeed to cut nearly a third of its UK staff in reorganisation on.ft.com/2k8umjO

* Ex-LafargeHolcim CEO under investigation in Syria terrorist financing probe on.ft.com/2k6tX1u

* Poland’s ruling party swaps prime ministers on.ft.com/2k8uL5O

* Al Franken to resign over sexual harassment claims on.ft.com/2k9oOG7

Overview

- Buzzfeed, as a part of reorganisation, has proposed cutting nearly a third of its UK staff. The cuts would occur in both editorial and commercial departments.

- Former LafargeHolcim chief Eric Olsen is being investigated in France over allegations the company helped finance terrorism in Syria.

- The ruling party in Poland replaced prime minister Beata Szydlo just hours after the party’s deputies voted down an opposition attempt to unseat her government.

- One of US Senate’s most prominent and popular Democrats Al Franken resigned following accusations of sexual misconduct.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below