FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11
频道
专题
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
比特币
焦点：期货市场暗示比特币目前的凌厉涨势将会放缓
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
国际财经
欧盟和美国、日本将联手对抗中国的产能过剩--消息
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
深度分析
焦点：美国贸易代表称WTO偏离贸易重点 对某些发展中国家太宽松
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 11, 2017 / 12:34 AM / in 2 days

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 11

2 分钟阅读

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* BAE Systems signs off 5 bln pound Qatar deal for 24 Typhoon fighters on.ft.com/2C1yhY6

* Leading London NHS trust chairman quits amid funding crunch on.ft.com/2C1c64b

* UK financial watchdog’s fines increase tenfold on.ft.com/2C0ubPP

* Corbyn backs call for MPs’ pension fund to divest fossil fuels on.ft.com/2BX7egl

Overview

- Ensuring UK production of the combat aircraft into the mid-2020s, BAE Systems and Qatar finalised a 5 billion pound deal for 24 Typhoon fighter jets.

- Bob Kerslake, the chairman of one of the UK’s biggest and busiest NHS trusts, resigned from his post at King’s College Hospital over the government’s approach to the “enormous challenges” around funding.

- UK’s Financial Conduct Authority’s total fines for the year stand at 229.4 million pounds compared with the 22.2 million pounds levied in 2016, a tenfold increase in the level of fines meted out by the UK’s financial watchdog.

- Labour party’s John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn are joining a campaign for the 612 million pounds parliamentary pension fund to drop its investments in fossil fuels.

Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below