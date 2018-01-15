FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 15
January 15, 2018 / 1:12 AM / 2 days ago

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 15

2 分钟阅读

Jan 15 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

SoftBank says listing of mobile unit an option

(on.ft.com/2AZ4Iop)

BNP Paribas seizes Brexit opportunity to boost UK operation

(on.ft.com/2B0OpY3)

SoftBank invests 460 mln euros in online car dealer Auto1

(on.ft.com/2AZ2i9j)

Lactalis to pay damages over salmonella contamination

(on.ft.com/2B0JMgB)

Overview

Softbank Group said on Monday it was considering an initial public offering of its core mobile phone business, SoftBank Corp, after a report said it was planning to list the subsidiary this year.

French bank BNP Paribas SA looks to capitalise on the disruption of Brexit to gain market share in UK corporate and investment banking and has drawn up aggressive plans to attract business from mid-sized British companies.

SoftBank Group agreed to invest 460 million euros ($560.65 million) in fast-growing German online car dealer Auto1 in one of the biggest funding deals ever for the country’s buoyant start-up scene.

The president of French dairy group Lactalis, which is at the centre of a salmonella infection scandal, said that the company would offer compensation to the families affected by its contaminated infant formula. ($1 = 0.8205 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

