PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

Headlines

Overview

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is in talks to acquire energy provider Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for about $18 billion.

* Qualcomm Inc has asked a U.S. agency to ban the import of certain iPhone models that the chipmaker alleges infringed on its latest patents.

* Germany-based music platform SoundCloud has cut about 40 percent of its headcount and shut half its offices in an attempt to cut costs.

* HSBC Holdings Plc's incoming chairman, Mark Tucker is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, and plans to announce board's choice this year.