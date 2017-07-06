FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月6日 / 晚上11点44分 / 1 个月前

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 7

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Buffett nears $18 bln bid for Texas utility Oncor (on.ft.com/2sRIUa9)

* Qualcomm calls for iPhone ban as Apple patent case intensifies (on.ft.com/2uPrdt2)

* SoundCloud cuts 40 pct of workforce and shuts half its offices (on.ft.com/2tWJ30R)

* HSBC to ramp up hunt for new chief executive (on.ft.com/2sQ3Ez5)

Overview

* Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc is in talks to acquire energy provider Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC for about $18 billion.

* Qualcomm Inc has asked a U.S. agency to ban the import of certain iPhone models that the chipmaker alleges infringed on its latest patents.

* Germany-based music platform SoundCloud has cut about 40 percent of its headcount and shut half its offices in an attempt to cut costs.

* HSBC Holdings Plc's incoming chairman, Mark Tucker is looking to find a successor for its chief executive, Stuart Gulliver, and plans to announce board's choice this year. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below