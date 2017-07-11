FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日 / 晚上11点30分 / 25 天内

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 12

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 12 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Spotify reaches licensing deal with Sony Music on.ft.com/2tcd4Vz

* UK government signs deal with big banks to increase SME lending on.ft.com/2tbPoRc

* Lloyds overhauls overdraft charges for retail customers on.ft.com/2tc0FRL

* Amec Foster Wheeler caught up in SFO's Unaoil investigation on.ft.com/2tbXeKH

Overview

- Swedish music streaming service Spotify struck a licensing deal with Sony Music. Sony has agreed to trim Spotify's royalty payments in exchange for restricting new albums to Spotify's paying customers for two weeks, according to a source.

- UK government struck a deal with Britain's biggest banks to increase lending to small businesses as part of broader plans to boost exports and buoy the economy after Brexit.

- Lloyds Banking Group from November is abolishing fees for retail customers who fall into unplanned overdrafts. It will also replace all of its arranged overdraft fees with one charge of 1 pence per day for every 7 pounds ($9.00) spent.

- Oil services company Amec Foster Wheeler said it was informed by the SFO of its investigation into the group, "predecessor companies and associated persons in respect of the Foster Wheeler business" focusing on the past use of third parties and possible bribery and corruption and related offences. ($1 = 0.7781 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

