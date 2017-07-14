FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
21 天前
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
中国央行考虑扩大人民币汇率浮动区间 以应对改革压力--消息
2017年7月14日

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

July 14 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Saudi Aramco in sights, FCA opens door to foreign listings on.ft.com/2tOCDiU

* Pimco's assets under management jump 6.6 pct in Q2 on.ft.com/2tOpZ3K

* FanDuel and DraftKings scrap merger plan after opposition on.ft.com/2tOUOVV

* Fox-Sky takeover heads for full competition inquiry on.ft.com/2tP1dQZ

Overview

- FCA is proposing to exempt state-controlled companies from some of the protections investors gain when a company seeks a premium listing in the UK. This comes as London vies with New York to host Saudi Aramco's IPO.

- Pimco's assets under management jumped 6.6 percent to $1.61 trillion in the second quarter benefiting from the swelling demand for fixed income.

- The two largest U.S. daily fantasy sports sites, Fanduel and DraftKings, have scrapped their plans to merge after competition authorities hinted at an opposition to the deal.

- Twenty-first Century Fox denied making a fresh offer to Sky News, almost certainly triggering a full inquiry by the British competition authorities. Fox was to takeover Sky for 11.7 billion pounds. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler)

