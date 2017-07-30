PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 31

July 31 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

MUFG eyes Amsterdam as post-Brexit EU base on.ft.com/2eYxXST

Pimco pulls in $50bn active cash as investors drawn to new star on.ft.com/2hePuqL

Apple removes apps used to bypass Chinese censors on.ft.com/2eZp0IR

Li Ka-shing agrees $2bn Hutchison fixed-line business sale on.ft.com/2herILo

Overview

Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is planning to make Amsterdam its new EU base for its investment banking operations to cope with the disruption of Brexit.

Pimco attracted nearly $50 billion to its funds in the six months to the end of June, according to numbers compiled by Morningstar for the Financial Times.

Apple Inc says it is removing virtual private network (VPN) services from its app store in China, drawing criticism from VPN service providers, who accuse the U.S. tech giant of bowing to pressure from Beijing cyber regulators.

Billionaire Li Ka-shing has agreed to sell his Hutchison Telecommunications fixed-line phone business for HK$14.5 billion ($1.86 billion) to U.S.-based infrastructure-focused private equity firm I Squared Capital. ($1 = 7.8087 Hong Kong dollars) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)